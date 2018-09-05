 »   » బాలీవుడ్ ఆఫర్లను రిజెక్ట్ చేసిన రష్మిక.. కారణం అదేనట!

English summary

Geetha Govindam is a Telugu movie starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles. It is a romantic drama directed by Parasuram. Allu Aravind, Bunny Vasu are the producers for this movie. This movie released on August 15, 2018. This movie collecting huge collections world wide. In this occassion, Heroine Rashmika Mandanna speak to Telugu Filmibeat. Rashmika said that “I have also been getting Bollywood offers, but then again, the script matters.”