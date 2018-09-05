తెలుగు
 సమంత మరో అరుదైన రికార్డు.. రజనీ, ఎన్టీఆర్, విజయ్ దేవరకొండను అధిగమించి!

సమంత మరో అరుదైన రికార్డు.. రజనీ, ఎన్టీఆర్, విజయ్ దేవరకొండను అధిగమించి!

    రంగస్థలం, మహానటి, అభిమన్యుడు చిత్రాలతో దూసుకెళ్తున్న సమంత అక్కినేని సోషల్ మీడియాలో చాలా చురుకుగా ఉంటారనే సంగతి తెలిసిందే. తరచుగా ఆమె తన ఫొటోలను, సినిమా విశేషాలను, నెటిజన్లతో ముచ్చటిస్తూ ఎంజాయ్ చేస్తుంటారు. తాజాగా సమంత ట్విట్టర్‌లో ఓ అరుదైన ఘనతను సాధించింది. ట్విట్టర్‌లో 7 మిలియన్ల ఫాలోవర్స్‌ను సొంతం చేసుకొని ఓ మైలురాయిని అధిగమించారు.

    దక్షిణాదిలో సూపర్ స్టార్లు రజనీకాంత్, జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్, విజయ్, మోహన్‌లాల్, దుల్కర్ సల్మాన్, కీర్తి సురేష్, విజయ్ దేవరకొండ కంటే ఎక్కువ ఫాలోవర్స్‌ను సొంతం చేసుకోవడం గమనార్హం.

    Samantha Akkineni achieved 7 million followers in twitter

    2018 సంవత్సరం సమంతకు బాగా కలిసి వచ్చింది. రంగస్థలం, మహానటి, అభిమన్యుడు చిత్రాలు భారీ విజయాన్ని అందుకొన్నాయి. తాజాగా ఆమె నటించిన యూటర్న్ చిత్రం సెప్టెంబర్ 13న రిలీజ్‌కు సిద్దమవుతున్నది. అదే రోజున తమిళంలో సమంత నటించిన సీమరాజా చిత్రం కూడా రిలీజ్ కానున్నది.

    సమంత అక్కినేని

    Samantha Akkineni is one of the few south stars, who enjoys a tremendous fan-following on the social media. The 31-year old actress has now achieved one more milestone on Twitter as she has garnered 7 million followers on this platform.
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 20:40 [IST]
