తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » సైరా అలీ ఖాన్ యాక్టింగ్ భేష్.. షర్మిల టాగోర్ ప్రశంస

సైరా అలీ ఖాన్ యాక్టింగ్ భేష్.. షర్మిల టాగోర్ ప్రశంస

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    పటౌడీ, టాగోర్ కుటుంబంలో నుంచి మూడో తరం వెండితెరపైకి వచ్చింది. నవాబ్ అలీ పటౌడీ, షర్మీల టాగోర్ తర్వాత సైఫ్ అలీ ఖాన్ బాలీవుడ్‌లోకి ప్రవేశించారు. ఇప్పుడు సైఫ్ కూతురు సారా అలీ ఖాన్ కూడా కేదార్‌నాథ్ మూవీతో సినీ రంగ ప్రవేశం చేశారు. ఈ చిత్రం ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా డిసెంబర్ 7న రిలీజ్ అయింది. ఈ సినిమాను తన నానమ్మ షర్మిల టాగోర్ చూసి ప్రశంసలతో ముంచెత్తారు.

    కేదార్‌నాథ్ సినిమా ద్వారా సినీ రంగంలోకి ప్రవేశించడం నాకు చాలా ఎక్సైటింగ్‌గా అనిపించింది. తెరమీద ఆమె చూపించిన కాన్ఫిడెన్స్ చూసి ముచ్చట పడ్డాను. ఆ రకంగా నటించడం చూసి ఆశ్చర్యానికి గురయ్యాను అని షర్మిల టాగోర్ పేర్కొన్నారు.

    Sharmila Tagore about Sara Ali Khans Bollywood debut

    సారా అలీ ఖాన్ నటించిన కేదార్‌నాథ్ చిత్రం భారీ కలెక్షన్లు సాధిస్తున్నది. ఈ చిత్రం తొలివారాంతంలోనే 30 కోట్ల రూపాయల కలెక్షన్లను సంపాదించింది.

    ఓ వైపు సినిమా సక్సెస్‌: పాపం ఆమె జైల్లో, కన్నీరు పెట్టిన తండ్రి.... పుట్టినరోజున ఎంత కష్టం?

    కేదార్‌నాథ్ మూవీ తర్వాత తెలుగులో విజయం సాధించిన టెంపర్ రీమేక్‌లో సారా ఆలీఖాన్ నటించింది. ఈ చిత్రంలో రణ్‌వీర్ సింగ్ సరసన నటిస్తున్నది. ఈ చిత్రం డిసెంబర్ 28న రిలీజ్ అవుతున్నది.

    English summary
    Sara Ali Khan's debut film Kedarnath hit the screens on December 7, and Sharmila Tagore cannot be more proud. Sharmila said, I am so excited about her debut. I am very impressed by her though I don't see why her self confidence should surprise me.
    Story first published: Monday, December 10, 2018, 18:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 10, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue