 »   » సైరా అలీ ఖాన్ యాక్టింగ్ భేష్.. షర్మిల టాగోర్ ప్రశంస

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
sara ali khan kedarnath ranveer singh simmba temper sharmila tagore సారా అలీ ఖాన్ కేదారినాథ్ రణ్వీర్ సింగ్ సింహా టెంపర్ షర్మిలా టాగోర్
English summary
Sara Ali Khan's debut film Kedarnath hit the screens on December 7, and Sharmila Tagore cannot be more proud. Sharmila said, I am so excited about her debut. I am very impressed by her though I don't see why her self confidence should surprise me.
Story first published: Monday, December 10, 2018, 18:22 [IST]