రేపిస్టులను కఠినంగా శిక్షించాలి.. హత్రాస్‌ ఘటనపై షెర్లీన్ చోప్రా ఆవేదన

English summary

Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra has never backed up talking for the rights of the women the actress recently tweeted about the "Hathras Gang Rape" Alledgely the victim was rape by the 4 men and the police official cremented the body of the victim without family's permission. Sherlyn Chopra tweeted, "Let there be capital punishment for rapists. It’s high time India shows zero tolerance for inhumanity and barbarism!