సీక్రెట్ ప్లేస్‌లో శ్రీరెడ్డి టాటూ.. పిచ్చిగా కామెంట్ చేస్తే ఇరుగదీస్తా.. అదే నాకు శిక్ష!

    తెలుగు, తమిళ సినీ పరిశ్రమల్లో కొనసాగుతున్న క్యాస్టింగ్ కౌచ్‌పై ఆరోపణలు చేసి సంచలనానికి కారణమైన శ్రీరెడ్డి ప్రస్తుతం కోలీవుడ్‌పై దృష్టి పెట్టింది. తమిళ చిత్ర పరిశ్రమలో పాగా వేసేందుకు ప్రయత్నాలు మొదలుపెట్టింది. తన జీవితం ఆధారంగా వస్తున్న సినిమాపై ఆశలు పెట్టుకొన్నది. అయితే క్యాస్టింగ్ కౌచ్‌పై ఆమె చేస్తున్న పోరాటానికి పెద్దగా స్పందన లేకపోవడంతో ఒంటరిగా మారింది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ఏమన్నారంటే.

    నేను ఒంటరిగా మిగిలాను

    నా చుట్టు ఉన్న ప్రపంచం చాలా పెద్దది కొవొచ్చు. ఈ ప్రపంచంలో నేను ఒంటిరిగా మిగిలాను. ఒంటరిగా జీవించడమంటే అదో పెద్ద శిక్ష. ఆ శిక్షను అనుభవించడం అంటే చాలా కష్టం అని శ్రీరెడ్డి ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    భుజంపై టాటూ

    భుజంపై టాటూ

    తమిళ, తెలుగు సినిమాలపై ఆరోపణలు చూస్తూ అవకాశాలు రావడం లేదంటున్న శ్రీరెడ్డి తన గ్లామర్ నిరూపించుకోవడానికి ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నది. తాజాగా తన భుజంపై సీతాకోక చిలుక టాటూ వేసుకొని ట్విట్టర్‌లో పెట్టింది.

    కామెంట్ చేస్తే ఇరుగదీస్తా

    కామెంట్ చేస్తే ఇరుగదీస్తా

    భుజంపై తాను వేసుకొన్న టాటూపై ఎవరైనా అడ్డదిడ్డంగా కామెంట్ చేస్తే ఇరుగదీస్తా అని హెచ్చరించింది. భుజంపై ఉన్న టాటూను ముద్దు పెట్టుకొంటూ ఓ ఫోటును పోస్ట్ చేసింది. దాంతో ఎవరు కూడా పెద్దగా స్పందించలేదు.

    రెడ్డీ డైరీ బయోపిక్‌లో

    రెడ్డీ డైరీ బయోపిక్‌లో

    ప్రస్తుతం రెడ్డీ డైరీ అనే తమిళ చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నది. శ్రీరెడ్డి జీవితం ఆధారంగా ఈ సినిమా తెరకెక్కుతున్నది. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని తమిళ నిర్మాత రూపొందిస్తున్నారు. ప్రస్తుతం తెలుగు సినిమాకు దూరమై తమిళ చిత్రాలపై దృష్టిపెట్టింది.

    English summary
    Actor Sri Reddy creating a sensation in Tamil film Industry now. she alleges many celebrity of Kollywood. She acting a biopic, which making on her story. In this Occassion, appeared with a new tatoo. She tweeted that Might be world is big ..for me I am alone in the world..the biggest punishment in the world is loneliness.. #SriReddy
    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 12:31 [IST]
