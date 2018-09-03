 »   » xXx మూవీలో దీపికా పదుకొన్.. పెళ్లి తర్వాత కూడా హాలీవుడ్‌ హీరోతో!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
Deepika Padukone's return to xXx series. Recently, filmmaker DJ Caruso welcomed popular Chinese singer-actor Wang Yuan to the film. When a fan asked him whether Deepika would be in the film, the director said "Yes!"
Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 16:44 [IST]