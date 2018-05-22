 »   » అబ్భురపరుస్తున్న ‘మోగ్లి’ ట్రైలర్: హాలీవుడ్ మూవీలో ఇండియన్ కుర్రాడు!

English summary

There are few stories as lasting as The Jungle Book, the tale of a boy raised by wolves having been adapted to multiple formats. Two years ago, Disney’s re-imagining of their own animated adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s book was released, grossing the company almost $1 billion at the box office. Now comes Andy Serkis’s own version, Mowgli (formerly Jungle Book Origins), which will see the titular character engage with mankind once more.