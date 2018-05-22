 »   » అబ్భురపరుస్తున్న ‘మోగ్లి’ ట్రైలర్: హాలీవుడ్ మూవీలో ఇండియన్ కుర్రాడు!

వందేళ్లకు పైగా చిన్నా పెద్దా అనే తేడా లేకుండా ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా అన్నివర్గాలను ఆకట్టుకొంటున్న టీవీ సిరీస్ 'జంగిల్ బుక్'. దీని ఆధారంగా ఆ మధ్య హాలీవుడ్లో వచ్చిన 'జంగిల్ బుక్' సినిమా సూపర్ హిట్ అయింది. తాజాగా జంగిల్ బుక్ ఆధారంగా మరో మూవీ రాబోతోంది. 'మోగ్లి' పేరుతో రూపొందుతున్న ఈ హాలీవుడ్ మూవీలో భారత సంతతికి చెందిన అమెరికన్ కుర్రాడు రోహన్ చంద్ టైటిల్ రోల్ చేస్తున్నాడు.
తాజాగా 'మోగ్లి' చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన ట్రైలర్ విడుదలైంది. ఆండీ సెర్కిస్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఈ ట్రైలర్ ప్రేక్షకులను ఎంతగానో ఆకట్టుకుంటోంది. ఈ ఏడాది అక్టోబర్లో ఈ చిత్రాన్ని విడుదల చేసేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు.
చిన్నతనంలో మనం జంగిల్ బుక్లో చూసిన విధంగానే తేడేళ్లతో కలిసి పెరిగిన 'మోగ్లి' అనే కుర్రాడి కథే ఈ చిత్రం. మోగ్లితో పాటు మనల్ని ఎంతగానో అలరించిన జంతువుల పాత్రలు భగీరా, కాలా, షేర్ ఖాన్, నిషా, భల్లూ, అకేలా, టబాఖ్వి, విహాన్ పాత్రలు ఈ చిత్రంలో ప్రేక్షకులను ఎంటర్టెన్ చేయబోతున్నాయి.
'మోగ్లి' అనేది ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా దాదాపు ప్రతి ఒక్కరికీ తెలిసిన క్యారెక్టర్. ఇన్నాళ్లు కార్టూన్ రూపంలో చూసిన 'మోగ్లి' పాత్రను ఫీచర్ ఫిల్మ్ రూపంలో తీసుకురావడంపై జంగిల్ బుక్ అభిమానుల్లో మరింత ఆసక్తి నెలకొంది.
There are few stories as lasting as The Jungle Book, the tale of a boy raised by wolves having been adapted to multiple formats. Two years ago, Disney’s re-imagining of their own animated adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s book was released, grossing the company almost $1 billion at the box office. Now comes Andy Serkis’s own version, Mowgli (formerly Jungle Book Origins), which will see the titular character engage with mankind once more.
Story first published: Tuesday, May 22, 2018, 20:11 [IST]
