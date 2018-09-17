English summary

Selena Gomez is both an actor and a singer and she stated that though she'd love to debut in Bollywood as a singer, she'd choose acting over it, as that's what her heart says. "I don't know. My heart has always been in acting. But music has been extremely dominating in my life and I am grateful for both... I love both, but I would like to be more in acting," she said to IANS.