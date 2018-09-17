తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » ఏఆర్ రెహమాన్ అంటే ఇష్టం, బాలీవుడ్‌పై సెలెనా గోమెజ్ ఆసక్తి

ఏఆర్ రెహమాన్ అంటే ఇష్టం, బాలీవుడ్‌పై సెలెనా గోమెజ్ ఆసక్తి

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    అమెరికన్ సింగర్, హాలీవుడ్ నటి సెలెనా గోమెజ్ బాలీవుడ్లో అడుగు పెట్టేందుకు ఆసక్తి చూపుతోంది. ఇండియన్ సినిమాల్లో పాడే అవకాశం వచ్చినా, నటించే అవకాశం వచ్చినా తాను సిద్ధమే అని వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. అయితే తనకు ఇప్పటి వరకు అలాంటి అవకాశాలేమీ రాలేదన్నారు.

    తనకు ఏఆర్ రెహమాన్ వర్క్ అంటే ఎంత ఇష్టమని, అతడి సంగీత సారథ్యంలో పాడటం అయినా, వారి సంగీత విభావరిలో భాగస్వామ్యం అవ్వడం అన్నా తనకు ఇష్టమే అని సెలెనా స్పష్టం చేసింది.

    Selena Gomez Says Shed Be Okay To Make Her Bollywood Debut As Singer And Actor

    ఓ ఇంటర్నేషనల్ న్యూస్ ఏజెన్సీతో సెలీనా మాట్లాడుతూ... 'నాకు పాట కంటే నటన అంటేనే ఎక్కువ ఇష్టం. నా మనసు ఎప్పుడూ నటనవైపే ఉంటుంది. నేను నటించిన సినిమాల్లో నేను పాడుకోవడం నాకిష్టముండదు. అయితే మ్యూజిక్ నా జీవితంలో చాలా ముఖ్యమైన స్థానంలో ఉంది. రెండింట్లో ప్రావీణ్యం ఉండటం నా అదృష్టం' అని వెల్లడించింది.

    అతి చిన్న వయసులోనే పాప్ స్టార్ స్టాయికి ఎదిగిన హాలీవుడ్ సెలబ్రిటీల్లో సెలెనా ఒకరు. అటు నటన పరంగా, ఇటు సింగింగ్ పరంగా మల్టీటాలెంటెడ్ పర్సనాలిటీగా పేరు తెచ్చుకున్నారు. ఆమె మ్యూజిక్ ఆల్బమ్స్ ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా ఆదరణ పొందాయి.

    English summary
    Selena Gomez is both an actor and a singer and she stated that though she'd love to debut in Bollywood as a singer, she'd choose acting over it, as that's what her heart says. "I don't know. My heart has always been in acting. But music has been extremely dominating in my life and I am grateful for both... I love both, but I would like to be more in acting," she said to IANS.
    Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 16:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 17, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue