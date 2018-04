English summary

Tollywood Super star Mahesh Babu's latest movie is Bharat Ane Nenu. After Srimanthudi huge success, Mahesh teamed up with Koratala Siva. DVV Danaiah is the producer. MS Dhoni fame Kiara Advani is the lead actress. This movie is set to release on April 20th. In this occassion, Mahesh Babu speak to exclusively with Telugu Filmibeat.