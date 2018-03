English summary

Nithiin is an Indian film actor known for his works predominantly in Telugu cinema. Nithin made his film debut with Jayam in the year 2002 for which he received the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South.In 2009, he made his Bollywood debut with RGV's Agyaat. He is celebrating his birthday on March 30 and His latest movie Chal Mohana Ranga is set to release on April 5th. In this occassion, Nithiin speaks to Telugu.filmibeat.com exclusively.