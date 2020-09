నానిని చూసి భయపడటం ఖాయం.. ఆయన నాకు నచ్చిన క్లాస్ టీచర్.. V గురించి సుధీర్ బాబు

English summary

Nani, Sudheer Babu and Nivetha Thomas's V movie set to release on Amazon Prime video on 5th September. This movie si so specail to Nani, because V could be 25th in his career. V Movie is planned world preview on September 5th. In this occassion, Sudheer Babu to filmibeat Telugu and reveals about reduce of remuneration, negative roles and V movie.