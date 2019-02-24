చావుబతుకుల మధ్య హీరో సూర్య హీరోయిన్.. డబ్బు లేక దీనస్థితిలో ఐసీయూలో!

తమిళ, కన్నడ రంగంలో యువతారగా గుర్తింపు తెచ్చుకొంటున్న విజయలక్ష్మి అనారోగ్యంతో హాస్పిటల్లో చేరింది. ఆమె ఆరోగ్యం క్షీణించడంతో బెంగళూరులోని మాల్యా హాస్పిటల్లోని ఇంటెన్సివ్ కేర్ యూనిట్లో చికిత్సనందిస్తున్నారు. పలువురు వైద్యుల పర్యవేక్షణలో ట్రీట్మెంట్ కొనసాగుతుందని కుటుంబ సభ్యులు మీడియాకు వెల్లడించారు. విజయలక్ష్మీ జీవితంలోని వ్యధభరిత క్షణాల గురించి..
ఆర్థిక ఇబ్బందుల్లో ఉన్నాం
విజయలక్ష్మీ ప్రస్తుతం ఆర్థిక ఇబ్బందుల్లో ఉంది. గతవారం మా తల్లిగారు ఆస్పత్రి పాలయ్యారు. ఇప్పుడు నా చెల్లెలు హై బీపీ కారణంతో హాస్పిటల్లో చేరింది. నా తల్లి ఆరోగ్యం కోసం మా వద్ద ఉన్న డబ్బంత ఖర్చుపెట్టాం అని విజయలక్ష్మీ సోదరి ఉషాదేవి మీడియాకు వెల్లడించారు.
సినీ పరిశ్రమ చేయూతనిస్తే
విజయలక్ష్మీ చికిత్సకు ప్రస్తుతం ఆర్థిక ఇబ్బంది ఎదురవుతున్నది. సినీ పరిశ్రమకు సంబంధించిన ప్రముఖులు అండగా నిలిస్తే నా చెల్లెలు ఆరోగ్యం కుదుటపడుతుంది. గత కొద్దికాలంగా ఆరోగ్యం సహకరించకపోవడంతో టీవీ సీరియల్స్లో నటించడం ఆపేసింది అని విజయలక్ష్మీ సోదరి తన ఆవేదనను వ్యక్తం చేసింది.
హీరో సూర్యతో హీరోయిన్గా
గతంలో తమిళ సూపర్ స్టార్ సూర్యతో ఫ్రెండ్స్ అనే చిత్రంలో హీరోయిన్గా నటించింది. ఫ్రెండ్స్ సినిమా తర్వాత తమిళ చిత్రంలో అవకాశాలు రాకపోవడంతో సహాయపాత్రలకే పరిమితయ్యారు. జీవనోపాధి కోసం తరచూ టెలివిజన్ సీరియల్స్ కూడా నటించారు.
పలు భాషల్లో హీరోయిన్గా
విజయలక్ష్మీ కన్నడ, తమిళ రంగాలకే పరిమితం కాలేదు. మలయాళం, తెలుగు భాషల్లో రెండేసి చిత్రాల్లో నటించారు. నాగమండళ, జోడిహకి, సూర్యవంశం తదితర చిత్రాల్లో ఆమె నటనకు మంచి ప్రశంసలు లభించాయి. అలాంటి ప్రతిభావంతురాలైన నటికి ఆర్థిక ఇబ్బందుల ఎదురవడంపై పలువురు ఆందోళన వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు.
Vijayalakshmi rose to fame in Tamil with her role in Vijay and Suriya's film Friends. She was paired opposite Suriya in the film and post-Friends, she has only been doing supporting roles in Tamil movies. She has been admitted in hospital due to high blood pressure. She is currently being treated by a team of doctors in the Intensive Care Unit at Mallya hospital, Bengaluru.
Story first published: Sunday, February 24, 2019, 17:26 [IST]
