English summary

Bigg Boss Kannada 3 contestant and winner of reality shows like Indian and Thaka Dhimi Tha Dancing Star, Tsunami Kitty has been arrested. The Jnana Bharathi police arrested him for abduction. It seems he also threatened people. Kitty in his alleged illegal activities was accompanied by his friends, Yogendra and Arjun. A bartender named Girish filed a police complaint where he said he was kidnapped on February 28.