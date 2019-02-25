మలయాళ సినీ పరిశ్రమకు చెందిన యంగ్ ఫిల్మ్ మేకర్, పలువురు దర్శకుల వద్ద అసిస్టెంటుగా పని చేసిన నయన సూర్యన్(28) అనే యువతి తన నివాసంలో ఆదివారం శవమై కనిపించారు. ఆమె మరణానికి గల కారణాలు తెలియరాలేదు. ఆత్మహత్య అయుండొచ్చని అనుమానిస్తున్నారు.
ఫిల్మ్ మేకర్ రాజేంద్రన్ గతనెలలో అనారోగ్యంతో మరణించారు. రాజేంద్రన్ అసిస్టెంటుగా ఆమె ఇండస్ట్రీలో అడుగు పెట్టారు. ఆయన మరణం నయన సూర్యన్ మీద ప్రభావం చూపి ఉండవచ్చని సన్నిహితులు అంటున్నారు. సంఘటన స్థలాన్ని పరిశీలించిన పోలీసులు ఆమె కొంతకాలంగా డయాబెటిస్ చికిత్స తీసుకుంటున్నట్లు గుర్తించారు.
ఎన్నిసార్లు ఫోన్ చేసినా సమాధానం ఇవ్వక పోవడంతో ... నయన తల్లి ఆమె స్నేహితులకు విషయం వెల్లడించడంతో వారు వెళ్లి చూశారు. ఎంత పిలిచినా రెస్పాన్స్ లేక పోవడంతో మరో తాళంతో డోర్ ఓపెన్ చేశారు. బెడ్రూంలో నయన సూర్యన్ చనిపోయి ఉండటంతో పోలీసులు సమాచారం అందించారు.
నయన సూర్యన్ మలయాళం ఇండస్ట్రీలో లెనిన్ రాజేంద్రన్తో పాటు, కమల్, జీతు జోసెఫ్, బిజు వద్ద అసోసియేట్ డైరెక్టర్గా పని చేశారు. పలు యాడ్ ఫిల్మ్స్కు దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. నయన్ తల్లిదండ్రులు దినేశన్, శీలా, ఇద్దరు సిబ్లింగ్స్ ఉన్నారు.
Malayalam filmmaker Nayana Sooryan, who had assisted several prominent directors in the industry, was found dead at her residence but the exact cause of her death is yet to be ascertained, police said Monday.
Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 16:38 [IST]
