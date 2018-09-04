తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » ప్రధానితో మోహన్‌లాల్ భేటి.. స్ఫూర్తిని కలిగించాడని మోదీ ట్వీట్!

ప్రధానితో మోహన్‌లాల్ భేటి.. స్ఫూర్తిని కలిగించాడని మోదీ ట్వీట్!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    ప్రధాని నరేంద్రమోదీని ప్రముఖ సినీ నటుడు మోహన్‌లాల్ కలుసుకొన్నారు. గతంలోనే ప్రధాని అపాయింట్‌మెంట్ తీసుకోవడంతో శ్రీకృష్ణాష్టమి రోజున వీరి మధ్య భేటీ జరిగింది. పలు అంశాలను ప్రధానితో మోహన్‌లాల్ చర్చించినట్టు తెలిసింది.

    పేదరికంతో బాధపడుతున్న వారికి, విద్యరంగానికి చేయూత కోసం తాను స్థాపించిన విశ్వశాంతి ఫౌండేషన్ చేస్తున్న సేవలను ఈ సందర్భంగా ప్రధానికి మోహన్‌లాల్ వివరించినట్టు సమాచారం.

    Malayalam superstar Mohanlal PM Narendra Modi

    మోహన్‌లాల్‌తో భేటీ అనంతరం ప్రధాని మోదీ మంగళవారం ఓ ఆసక్తికరమైన ట్వీట్ చేశారు. సోమవారం మోహన్‌లాల్‌ను కలిశాను. ఆయన చేస్తున్న సామాజిక సేవ అద్భుతం. నాకు స్ఫూర్తిని కలిగించింది అని మోదీ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    ప్రధాని మోదీతో భేటి గురించి మోహన్‌లాల్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. జన్మాష్టమి లాంటి పర్వదినాన ప్రధాని మోదీజీని కలుసుకోవడం చాలా గర్వంగా ఉంది. నా నేతృత్వంలో కొనసాగుతున్న విశ్వశాంతి ఫౌండేషన్ గురించి, నా సామాజిక సేవల గురించి వివరించే అవకాశం దక్కింది అని మోహన్‌లాల్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    ప్రస్తుతం సూర్యతో కలిసి ఓ తమిళ చిత్రంలో మోహన్‌లాల్ నటిస్తున్నాడు. మలయాళంలో ఆయన నటిస్తున్న ఓడియాన్, కయమ్‌కులం, డ్రామా, లుసిఫర్ చిత్రాలు నిర్మాణ దశలో ఉన్నాయి.

    అయితే ప్రధానితో భేటికి అత్యంత ప్రాధాన్యం ఏర్పడింది. త్వరలోనే కేరళ బీజేపీలో మోహన్‌లాల్  చేరనున్నారనే వార్తలు జోరందుకొన్నాయి. 

    English summary
    Malayalam superstar Mohanlal took some time off his schedule to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Janmashtami (September 3). During the meeting, Mohanlal discussed various topics with the prime minister. He also briefed him about the social initiatives carried out by his VishwaSanthi Foundation towards the betterment of underprivileged people in the health and education sectors.
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue