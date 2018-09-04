It has been a privilege to meet our Honourable Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi ji on this auspicious day of Janmashtami. Briefed him about @ViswaSanthiFndn and our multifaceted social initiatives. pic.twitter.com/Bj70R1g8nA

Yesterday, I had a wonderful meeting with @Mohanlal Ji. His humility is endearing. His wide range of social service initiatives are commendable and extremely inspiring. pic.twitter.com/f3Dv3owHUV

English summary

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal took some time off his schedule to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Janmashtami (September 3). During the meeting, Mohanlal discussed various topics with the prime minister. He also briefed him about the social initiatives carried out by his VishwaSanthi Foundation towards the betterment of underprivileged people in the health and education sectors.