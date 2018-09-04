Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal took some time off his schedule to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Janmashtami (September 3). During the meeting, Mohanlal discussed various topics with the prime minister. He also briefed him about the social initiatives carried out by his VishwaSanthi Foundation towards the betterment of underprivileged people in the health and education sectors.