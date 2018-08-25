 »   » కేరళ కోసం ప్రియా వారియర్ సహాయం.. మాటలు కాదు చేతలని..

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier who won a million hearts on social media with just a wink is celebrating Onam in a most unique way and it’s very appreciable. The Malayalam actress took to social media to share the amount she has donated to Kerala Chief Fund. She donated Rs.1 lakh for Kerala CM fund.
Story first published: Saturday, August 25, 2018, 14:05 [IST]