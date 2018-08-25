తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » కేరళ కోసం ప్రియా వారియర్ సహాయం.. మాటలు కాదు చేతలని..

కేరళ కోసం ప్రియా వారియర్ సహాయం.. మాటలు కాదు చేతలని..

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    వరదలు ముంచెత్తిన కేరళను ఆదుకోవడం కోసం సినీ ప్రముఖులు తమ వంతు సాయం అందించడానికి ముందుకొస్తున్నారు. ఇప్పటికే పలు భాషలకు చెందిన నటీ, నటులు, సాంకేతిక నిపుణులు ఆర్థికంగానూ, వస్తు రూపేణ సహాయాన్ని అందిస్తున్నారు. తాజాగా ప్రియా వారియర్ కేరళవాసుల దీనస్థితిని చూసి తన వంతు సహాయాన్ని అందించారు.

    కేరళ వరద బాధితులను ఆదుకోవడానికి ముందుకు వచ్చిన ప్రియా వారియర్ రూ.1 లక్ష సహాయంగా అందించింది. ఈ మేరకు తన సహాయాన్ని ముఖ్యమంత్రి నిధికి అందజేసింది. దాంతో పాటు కేరళ ప్రభుత్వానికి రాసిన లేఖను జత చేసింది.

    Priya Prakash Varrier has donated Rs 51 lakh

    కష్టాల్లో ఉన్న నా రాష్ట్రానికి నా శక్తి మేరకు సహాయం అందిస్తున్నాను. మాటల చెప్పడం కంటే చేతలే మిన్న. నేను అందజేస్తున్న డబ్బును సద్వినియోగపరిచేందుకు ప్రయత్నించండి. ఇది ప్రచారం కోసం చేస్తున్నది కాదు అని ప్రియ తన లేఖలో పేర్కొన్నారు.

    ఓరు ఆధార్ లవ్ చిత్రంలోని మాణిక్య మలరాయ సాంగ్ లో కన్నుగీటిన వీడియో మిలియన్ల కొద్దీ వ్యూస్ సాధించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఒరు ఆధార్ లవ్ చిత్ర టీజర్ విడుదల అయిన తరువాత ప్రియా వారియర్ నేషనల్ వైడ్ సంచలనంగా మారిపోయింది. కన్నుగీటిన వీడియోతో యువత హృదయాలకు చిల్లులు పెట్టేసింది. దీనితో సెలబ్రిటీలు, అభిమానులు తేడా లేకుండా ప్రియ వారియర్ జపం చేశారు.

    English summary
    Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier who won a million hearts on social media with just a wink is celebrating Onam in a most unique way and it’s very appreciable. The Malayalam actress took to social media to share the amount she has donated to Kerala Chief Fund. She donated Rs.1 lakh for Kerala CM fund.
    Story first published: Saturday, August 25, 2018, 14:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 25, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue