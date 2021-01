యువ హీరో సుధాకర్ దంపతులకు చిరంజీవి ప్రశంసలు.. ఛాలెంజ్ మూవీ పాటను హైలెట్ చేశారంటూ మెగాస్టార్!

English summary

Actor Sudhakar Komakula and his wife Harika Sandepogu met Megastar Chiranjeevi garu at his residence, wished him Happy New year and took his best wishes. Chiranjeevi garu invited the couple to his house and shared his happiness about the viral Induvadana song. He also wished Sudhakar for his future endeavors and extended his support. Couple expressed their gratitude, extreme happiness and felt this special day would be the most memorable day of their lives.