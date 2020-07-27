English summary

Popular Sound Engineer Resul Pookutty made sensational comments on Hindi film industry. He said Bollywood never offfered me movies after oscar win. Resul Pookutty won oscar for Slumdog Millionaire movie. He tweeted that, Dear shekharkapur ask me about it, I had gone through near breakdown as nobody was giving me work in Hindi films and regional cinema held me tight after I won the Oscar... There were production houses told me at my face ”we don’t need you” but still I love my industry