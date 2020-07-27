తెలుగు
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb

      ఆస్కార్ లభించినా.. ఎవరూ అవకాశలివ్వలేదు.. బాలీవుడ్‌పై మండిపడ్డ రసూల్ పూకుట్టి

      By
      |

      బాలీవుడ్‌లో తనకు వ్యతిరేకంగా ముఠా కక్ష కట్టిందని ప్రముఖ సంగీత దర్శకుడు ఏఆర్ రెహ్మాన్ చేసిన వ్యాఖ్యల కలకలం సద్దుమణగకముందే ఆస్కార్ విజేత, ప్రముఖ సౌండ్ ఇంజినీర్ రసూల్ పూకుట్టి సంచలన ఆరోపనణలు చేశారు. ఏఆర్ రెహ్మాన్‌కు ఆస్కార్ ఓ శాపంగా మారిందంటూ ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు శేఖర్ కపూర్ ట్వీట్ చేసిన నేపథ్యంలో ఆయనకు సమాధానం ఇస్తూ.. స్లమ్ డాగ్ మిలియనీర్ సినిమాకు ఆస్కార్ లభించిన తర్వాత నాకు ఎవరూ ఆఫర్లు ఇవ్వలేదు. నాపై వారు కక్ష కట్టి ఉంటారు అని రసూల్ పూకుట్టి ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

      రసూల్ పూకుట్టి ట్వీట్ చేస్తూ.. డియర్ శేఖర్ కపూర్ నన్ను ఆ విషయం అడగండి. నాకు ఆస్కార్ అవార్డు లభించిన తర్వాత ప్రాంతీయ సినిమా పరిశ్రమలో గానీ, హిందీ ఇండస్ట్రీలో గానీ ఏ ఒక్కరు అవకాశం ఇవ్వలేదు. దాంతో ఓ దశలో భోరుమని ఏడ్చే పరిస్థితి నాకు ఎదురైంది. నీ అవసరం మాకు లేదు అంటూ కొన్ని సినీ నిర్మాణ సంస్థలు నాతో దురుసుగా వ్యవహరించాయి. అయినా నాకు బాలీవుడ్ అంటే చెప్పలేనంత ఇష్టం. అక్కడ పనిచేయడం అంటే ఇంకా ఇష్టం అని రసూల్ పూకొట్టి పేర్కొన్నారు.

      Resul Pookutty: Bollywood never offfered me movies after oscar win

      కలలు ఎలా కనాలో నాకు దర్శకుడు శేఖర్ కపూర్ నేర్పించారు. ఇంకా నన్ను, నా పనిని చాలా మంది ఇష్టపడుతారు. ఆస్కార్ లభించిన తర్వాత నేను హాలీవుడ్‌కు వెళ్లిపోతే పుష్కలంగా అవకాశాలు లభించేవి. కానీ నాకు భారతీయ సినిమా గుర్తింపునిచ్చింది. ఆస్కార్ అందించింది. ఆరుసార్లు ఎంఎస్ఎస్ఈకి నామినేట్ అయ్యేలా..వాటిని గెలిచేలా చేసింది అంటూ రసూల్ పూకుట్టి వరుస ట్వీట్లు చేశారు.

      ఇటీవల ఏఆర్ రెహ్మాన్ చేసిన వ్యాఖ్యలపై స్పందిస్తూ.. రెహ్మాన్ నీ సమస్య ఏమిటో నీకు తెలియదు. నీకు ఆస్కార్ అవార్డు లభించడమే బాలీవుడ్‌లో మృత్యుశాసనంగా మారింది. ఎక్కువ టాలెంట్ ఉంటే బాలీవుడ్‌ తట్టుకోలేదు అని శేఖర్ కపూర్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

      More RESUL POOKUTTY News

      English summary
      Popular Sound Engineer Resul Pookutty made sensational comments on Hindi film industry. He said Bollywood never offfered me movies after oscar win. Resul Pookutty won oscar for Slumdog Millionaire movie. He tweeted that, Dear shekharkapur ask me about it, I had gone through near breakdown as nobody was giving me work in Hindi films and regional cinema held me tight after I won the Oscar... There were production houses told me at my face ”we don’t need you” but still I love my industry
      Story first published: Monday, July 27, 2020, 15:14 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 27, 2020
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos
      Go to : Wallpapers
       
      న్యూస్ అప్ డేట్స్ వెంటనే పొందండి
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X