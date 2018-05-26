English summary

RX 100 starring Kartikeya and Payal Rajput in lead roles. The film is said to be a romance drama that happens in a village. Ajay Bhupathi is the director of the movie while the film is produced by Ashok Reddy Gummakonda. The makers launched the theatrical trailer of the film yesterday and it has got the raw feel. The hard-hitting action elements in the movie are sure to impress the youth.