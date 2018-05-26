 »   » కేక పుట్టిస్తున్న ఆర్‌ఎక్స్ 100 ట్రైలర్

కేక పుట్టిస్తున్న ఆర్‌ఎక్స్ 100 ట్రైలర్

    దర్శకుడు రాంగోపాల్ వర్మ శిష్యుడు అజయ్ భూపతి‌ రూపొందించిన ఆర్‌ఎక్స్ 100 చిత్రం టీజర్‌, ట్రైలర్‌తో కేక పుట్టిస్తున్నది. నిర్మాత అశోక్‌రెడ్డి గుమ్మకొండ రూపొందించిన ఈ చిత్రం రిలీజ్‌కు ముందే సెన్సేషన్ క్రియేట్ చేస్తున్నది. ఇటీవల విడుదలైన ఈ చిత్ర టీజర్‌ అనూహ్యమైన స్పందన లభిస్తున్నది. కార్తీకేయ, పాయల్ రాజ్‌పుత్ రూపొందించిన ఈ చిత్రానికి అర్జున్‌రెడ్డి సినిమాకు వచ్చినంత క్రేజ్ వస్తున్నది.

    ఆర్ఎక్స్ 100 ట్రైలర్ కొద్దిరోజుల్లోనే 2 మిలియన్ల వ్యూస్‌ను సొంతం చేసుకోవడం సోషల్ మీడియాలో దానికి వస్తున్న స్పందన ఏమిటో చెప్పింది. ఇప్పటికే ట్రేడ్ వర్గాల్లో ఈ చిత్రంపై మంచి క్రేజ్ నెలకొన్నది. జూన్ రెండో వారంలో ఈ చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రానున్నది.

    2 Million Digital Views for RX 100

    English summary
    RX 100 starring Kartikeya and Payal Rajput in lead roles. The film is said to be a romance drama that happens in a village. Ajay Bhupathi is the director of the movie while the film is produced by Ashok Reddy Gummakonda. The makers launched the theatrical trailer of the film yesterday and it has got the raw feel. The hard-hitting action elements in the movie are sure to impress the youth.
    Story first published: Saturday, May 26, 2018, 10:41 [IST]
