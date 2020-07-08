బన్నీ సినిమాలో నటించట్లేదట.. క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చిన యువ హీరో!

aadhi pinisetty sukumar allu arjun pushpa movie rashmika mandanna టాలీవుడ్ పుష్ప మూవీ అల్లు అర్జున్ రష్మీక మందన్న
English summary
Tollywood star heroes have been making movies with star directors lately. As the market grows, producers are also not adding new directors to star heroes. As far as possible, the directors who are blinding Labal with commercial films are selecting. Recently, Allu Arvind made a huge remuneration offer for his son, a star director.
Story first published: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 17:37 [IST]