తెలుగు
 హీరో సిద్ధార్థ్ 'కేరళ డొనేషన్ ఛాలెంజ్'

హీరో సిద్ధార్థ్ ‘కేరళ డొనేషన్ ఛాలెంజ్’

Posted By:
    నిన్న మొన్నటి వరకు గ్రీన్ ఛాలెంజ్ సోషల్ మీడియాలో ట్రెండ్ అయింది. పర్యావరణాన్ని కాపాడేందుకు చేపట్టిన ఈ ఛాలెంజ్‌ను పలువురు సెలబ్రిటీలు స్వీకరించి వారి అభిమానులు సైతం ఇందులో పాల్గొనేలా ప్రోత్సహించారు.

    తాజాగా కేరళ రాష్ట్రంలో భారీ వర్షాలు, వరదల కారణంగా వేలాది మంది ప్రజలు నిరాశ్రయులైన నేపథ్యంలో హీరో సిద్ధార్థ్ సరికొత్త ఛాలెంజ్‌ను ట్రెండింగ్‌లోకి తెచ్చారు. ఈ సమయంలో కేరళ ప్రజలను ఆదుకోవడం మన బాధ్యత అంటూ '#కేరళ డొనేషన్ ఛాలెంజ్' మొదలు పెట్టారు.

    సిద్ధార్థ్ ఛాలెంజ్ చేయడమే కాదు... తన వంతు సాయంగా రూ. 10 లక్షలు విరాళం ప్రకటించినారు. ఇతర స్టార్లకు, అభిమానులను ఈ ఛాలెంజ్‌లో స్వీకరించాలని కోరాడు. నా ఛాలెంజ్ పూర్తయింది. మీరు కూడా ఈ ఛాలెంజ్ స్వీకరించాలని ట్విట్టర్ ద్వారా అభ్యర్థించాడు.

    కేరళ వరద బాధితులకు ఇప్పటికే పలువురు సినీ సెలబ్రిటీలు భారీ విరాళం అందించారు. కమల్‌ హాసన్‌, సూర్య, కార్తి, అల్లు అర్జున్‌, విజయ్‌ దేవరకొండ, కొరటాల శివ, రామ్ పోతినేని తదితరులు ముఖ్యమంత్రి సహాయ నిధికి విరాళం అందించారు.

    కేరళలో భారీ వర్షాల కారణంగా ఇప్పటి వరకు 173 మంది ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయినట్లు అధికారులు తెలిపారు. వేలాది మందిని సురక్షిత ప్రాంతాలకు తరలించారు. సహాయక చర్యలు వేగంగా జరుగుతున్నాయి.

    Actor Siddharth, on Thursday, urged people to contribute whatever they can to the people affected by the floods in Kerala. Calling it ‘Kerala Donation Challenge,’ Siddharth tweeted with a proof of the amount he had donated to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund and also posted a letter encouraging others also to donate. “I dare you. I beg of you! What do I have to do to make you read and share this? I did the #KeralaDonationChallenge It was awesome! Will you? Please? #KeralaFloods #SaveKerala CMOKerala,” read the tweet.
    Story first published: Friday, August 17, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
