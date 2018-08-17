 »   » హీరో సిద్ధార్థ్ ‘కేరళ డొనేషన్ ఛాలెంజ్’

I dare you. I beg of you! What do I have to do to make you read and share this? I did the #KeralaDonationChallenge It was awesome! Will you? Please? #KeralaFloods #SaveKerala @CMOKerala pic.twitter.com/9RmMjSKVBC

English summary

Actor Siddharth, on Thursday, urged people to contribute whatever they can to the people affected by the floods in Kerala. Calling it ‘Kerala Donation Challenge,’ Siddharth tweeted with a proof of the amount he had donated to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund and also posted a letter encouraging others also to donate. “I dare you. I beg of you! What do I have to do to make you read and share this? I did the #KeralaDonationChallenge It was awesome! Will you? Please? #KeralaFloods #SaveKerala CMOKerala,” read the tweet.