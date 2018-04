English summary

Sri Reddy Mallidi Mallidi is news presenter and actor in Television Industry. Later, She became actress. She tested her water on silver screen. But Sri Reddy not achieved much glare from the producers. In this situation, She spoke to a youtube Channel and blasted about casting couch. On saturday, She goes half nude at Hyderabad Film Chamber. In this occassion, Police taken her into custody and sent Banjara Hills police station. In this situation, actress Hema made comments on Srireddy about her membership in MAA.