I'm the most fortunate actress who has sooooo much support for all the mad stuff I do and I louuuvee u guys for that 😍😍😍 So this video is on public demand. On the anti smoking video soooo many of u said u wanted an anti alcohol video.so here ! My version 🙃 Don't drink ! This is what will happen to u 👀 . . Kept the craziest vid for last ! So let's start the year off with this . ❤️💕💕💕!!!HAPPY NEW YEAR !!!💕💕💕💕 Tag your friends who u r spending New year with! . I am with @siddheshnakhate , @snehal_uk and @juhi.ali who did my makeup ,hair and styled me for this um...horror dance off with myself ?👻 . . . Also u all ask me to do another horror movie after 1920 and I must in 2019 ! So till then... this is the prequel😜🤣😁... kidding ! This is to make you laugh a little if 1920 scared u too much😘 . . Calligraphy of daru, शराब and alcohol by Adah Sharma 😋

