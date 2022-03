'భీమ్లా నాయక్'లో పవన్ కల్యాణ్ నడిపిన బండి కావాలా? అయితే ఏం చేయాలో తెలుసా?

#BheemlaNayak lo mana Power Star PawanKalyan nadipina bandi gelchukune avakasham 😍

All you have to do is subscribe to #ahavideoIN anytime between today to April 1st.

So, what are you waiting for? Go subscribe now!#ahaLaBheemla in 4 days 💥#ahaLaBheemlaOnMarch25 pic.twitter.com/CRbBFNu6DK