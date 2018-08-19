తెలుగు
అల్లు అర్జున్ గ్రాండ్ పార్టీ ఇచ్చాడు: ఎందుకో తెలుసా? (ఫోటోస్)

    ఈ మధ్య ఏదైనా సినిమా సూపర్ హిట్ అయితే అది తన సినిమా కాక పోయినా బన్నీ సెలబ్రేషన్స్ నిర్వహిస్తున్నారు. చిత్ర బృందాన్ని పిలిచి అప్రిషియేట్ చేసి వారిని మరింత ఎంకరేజ్ చేస్తున్నారు. గతంలో సతీష్ వేగేశ్న దర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కిన 'శతమానం భవతి' సూపర్ హిట్ అయినపుడు నిర్మాత దిల్ రాజుతో పాటు చిత్ర బృందాన్ని పిలిచి పార్టీ ఇచ్చిన బన్నీ 'మహానటి' విజయం సాధించినపుడు కూడా ఇలాంటి కార్యక్రమమే ఏర్పాటు చేశారు. లేటెస్ట్ బాక్సాఫీసు సెన్సేషన్ 'గీత గోవిందం' సినిమా విషయంలోనూ అల్లు అర్జున్ సెలబ్రేషన్స్ నిర్వహించారు. ఈమూవీ తమ సొంత బేనర్లో తెరకెక్కిన చిత్రం కావడంతో ఆయన మరింత హ్యాపీగా కనిపించారు.

    విజయ్, పరశురాంలతో బన్నీ

    విజయ్, పరశురాంలతో బన్నీ

    ‘గీత గోవిందం' చిత్ర హీరో, దర్శకుడు పరశురాంలను ఈ సందర్భంగా అల్లు అర్జున్ అభినందించారు. మంచి సినిమా తీశారని, ఇలాంటి విజయాలు మరిన్ని అందుకోవాలని విష్ చేశారు.

    బన్నీ వాస్

    బన్నీ వాస్

    ‘గీత గోవిందం' నిర్మాత బన్నీ వాస్‌తో కలిసి అల్లు అర్జున్ పార్టీకి హాజరవుతున్న దృశ్యం. కష్టపడి పని చేసే వారికి గీతా ఆర్ట్స్ సపోర్ట్ ఎప్పుడూ ఉంటుందని, బన్నీ వాస్ మరిన్ని హిట్స్ అందుకోవాలన్నారు.

    హ్యాపీ మూడ్

    హ్యాపీ మూడ్

    ‘గీత గోవిందం' సక్సెస్ పార్టీలో దర్శకడు బోయపాటి, తన తండ్రి, గీత ఆర్ట్స్ అధినేత అల్లు అరవింద్‌తో కలిసి నవ్వులు చిందిస్తున్న స్టైలిష్ స్టార్.

    విజయ్‌తో చిట్ చాట్

    విజయ్‌తో చిట్ చాట్

    ‘గీత గోవిందం' సక్సెస్ పార్టీలో హీరో విజయ్ దేవరకొండతో కలిసి చిట్ చాట్ చేస్తున్న అల్లు అర్జున్. పరశురాం దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రం బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ టాక్ సొంతం చేసుకుంది.

    Allu Arjun is organized a lavish party for the core team of recent sensation Geetha Govindam. It may be mentioned here that, Bunny also attended pre-release function of the film and lauded director Parasuram, hero Vijay Deverakonda and producer Bunny Vas there.
    Story first published: Sunday, August 19, 2018, 18:02 [IST]
