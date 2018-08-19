 »   » అల్లు అర్జున్ గ్రాండ్ పార్టీ ఇచ్చాడు: ఎందుకో తెలుసా? (ఫోటోస్)

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
allu arjun geetha govindam vijay devarakonda tollywood అల్లు అర్జున్ గీత గోవిందం విజయ్ దేవరకొండ టాలీవుడ్
English summary
Allu Arjun is organized a lavish party for the core team of recent sensation Geetha Govindam. It may be mentioned here that, Bunny also attended pre-release function of the film and lauded director Parasuram, hero Vijay Deverakonda and producer Bunny Vas there.
Story first published: Sunday, August 19, 2018, 18:02 [IST]