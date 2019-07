సిగ్గుగా లేదు.. అందరికీ చూపిస్తా.. మగవారికి లేనిది ఆడవాళ్ళకెందుకు..?: అనసూయ

View this post on Instagram

I wanted to share something with y’all today.. many.. at my workplace.. of course on a very friendly note and concern for me.. keep saying.. “Anasuya.. chaala tondaraga pelli cheskunnau.. lekapote top heroine vi aipoyedaanivi.. “ and “ Yenduku oorike family pics pedtau.. neeku demand taggipotundi..” 😌 You want to know what I say to this.. I am not ashamed of my acheivements.. I want to show off my acheivements like all.. and my family is my biggest of acheivements.. forever and for always.. I never forget or miss the fact.. that whatever we work our asses off.. it is to get back to a home where you have someone to love and to be loved.. it is all for them.. Know your priorities.. I should be wanted/not wanted for the work I do.. not because I am married and I am a mother.. When it isn’t the concern for the other gender fraternity of my work place.. why should it be for us women??? Having said this.. I am fortunate to have worked with and working with some equal minded talents who didn’t judge me for my relationship status🙊🙏🏻🤗 Just felt like sharing some #MondayMotivation 😊 Thought it would work for you like it does for me😊 #MyStrength #MyFamily #GratefulandBlessed🙏 #Touchwood🤦🏻‍♀️