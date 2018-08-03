Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
Vishwaroopam II is an upcoming Indian bilingual spy thriller film simultaneously made in Tamil and Hindi and dubbed in Telugu. Written and directed by Kamal Haasan, it is a circumquel (happens partly before and after the former film's end) to Vishwaroopam (2013) and features himself alongside Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar and Andrea Jeremiah, reprising their roles. While the first film was set in the United States, Vishwaroopam II is set to take place in India.
Story first published: Friday, August 3, 2018, 18:40 [IST]