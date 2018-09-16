తెలుగు
 »   » చూడకపోతే ఇప్పుడే చూడండి.. అను ఇమ్మాన్యుయేల్ సక్సెస్ జోష్

చూడకపోతే ఇప్పుడే చూడండి.. అను ఇమ్మాన్యుయేల్ సక్సెస్ జోష్

    యువ‌సామ్రాట్ నాగ‌చైత‌న్య , అను ఇమాన్యూల్ జంట‌గా మారుతి ద‌ర్శ‌క‌త్వంలో ఎస్‌.రాధాకృష్ణ‌(చిన‌బాబు) స‌మ‌ర్ప‌ణ లో నాగ‌వంశి.ఎస్‌, పి.డి.వి.ప్ర‌సాద్ లు సంయుక్తంగా సితార ఎంట‌ర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్స్ బ్యాన‌ర్ పై నిర్మించిన హిలేరియ‌స్ ఫ్యామిలి ఎంట‌ర్‌టైన‌ర్ శైల‌జారెడ్డి అల్లుడు.

    ఈ చిత్రం ప్రేక్ష‌కుల ఆద‌రణ‌తో బాక్సాఫీస్ వ‌ద్ద యువ‌సామ్రాట్ నాగ‌చైత‌న్య‌, మారుతి కాంబినేష‌న్ లో రికార్డు క‌లెక్ష‌న్లు వ‌సూలుచేయ‌బోతున్న సంద‌ర్భంలో చిత్ర యూనిట్‌ ఏర్పాటు చేసిన థ్యాంక్స్ మీట్ లో యువ‌సామ్రాట్ నాగ‌చైత‌న్య‌, అను ఇమ్మాన్యుయల్ మారుతి, న‌రేష్‌, 30 ఇయ‌ర్స్ పృధ్వి, సినిమాటోగ్రాఫ‌ర్ నిజార్ ష‌ఫి, నిర్మాత నాగ‌వంశి పాల్గొన్నారు.

    అను ఇమ్మాన్యుయల్ మాట్లాడుతూ... ముందు ఆడియెన్స్ కి థాంక్స్ చెప్పాలి. ఈ సక్సెస్ మీట్ కి కారణం మీరు. శైలజా రెడ్డి అల్లుడు దర్శకుడు మారుతికి, హీరో నాగచైతన్య కు చాలా చాలా థాంక్స్. సినిమా చూడని వాళ్లు థియేటర్ కి వెళ్లి తప్పకుండా చూడండి. అని అన్నారు.

    సినిమాటోగ్రాఫర్ నిజార్ షఫి మాట్లాడుతూ.... అందరికీ సినిమా నచ్చిందంటున్నారు. థాంక్స్ టూ మారుతి గారు వంశీ గారు. ఈ టీంతో వర్క్ చేయడం చాలా హ్యాపీగా ఉంది. అని అన్నారు.

    వినాయ‌క‌చ‌వితి సంధ‌ర్భంగా సెప్టెంబ‌ర్ 13న శైలజారెడ్డి చిత్రం ప్ర‌పంచ‌వ్యాప్తంగా విడుద‌ల‌య్యి మొద‌టిరోజు 12 కోట్లు వ‌సూలు చేయ్య‌ట‌మె కాకుండా మూడురోజుల‌కి దాదాపు 23 కోట్ల రూపాయిలు వ‌సూలు చేసి పీపుల్స్ బ్లాక్‌బ‌స్ట‌ర్ గా నిలిచింది.

    Shailaja Reddy Alludu starring Naga Chaitanya, Ramya Krishnan and Anu Emmanuel, Directed by Maruthi has completed its entire Shoot (except one song) and gearing up for August 31st Release. The film is produced by Naga Vamsi S & PDV Prasad under Sithara Entertainments, Presented by S. Radha Krishna(Chinababu).
    Story first published: Sunday, September 16, 2018, 14:45 [IST]
