 »   » చూడకపోతే ఇప్పుడే చూడండి.. అను ఇమ్మాన్యుయేల్ సక్సెస్ జోష్

English summary

Shailaja Reddy Alludu starring Naga Chaitanya, Ramya Krishnan and Anu Emmanuel, Directed by Maruthi has completed its entire Shoot (except one song) and gearing up for August 31st Release. The film is produced by Naga Vamsi S & PDV Prasad under Sithara Entertainments, Presented by S. Radha Krishna(Chinababu).