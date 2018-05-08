 »   » అను ఇమ్మాన్యుయేల్ కనిపించడం లేదట.. ఫోన్ చేసినా నో రెస్పాన్స్!

English summary

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India is Telugu language action film written and directed by Vakkantam Vamsi. Produced by Shirisha and Sridhar Lagadapati under the banner Ramalakshmi Cine Creations, it stars Allu Arjun and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles. This movie released on May 4th, 2018. In this occassion, only film unit promoting the film. Anu Emmanuel is away from the promotional events. The team unit is very much worried as Allu Arjun is promoting the film alone and they need the push up from the heroine as well.