 »   » ఆ హీరోకు గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చిన అనుష్కశెట్టి

English summary
Post Bhagamathie, there was no announcement about Anushka Shetty's upcoming films. According to latest reports, Anushka has signed her next film, which will be in Telugu. This untitled film will be helmed by Jayendra who is currently busy with Naa Nuvve starring Kalyan Ram and Tamannaah.
Story first published: Thursday, May 17, 2018, 20:05 [IST]