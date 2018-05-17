 »   » ఆ హీరోకు గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చిన అనుష్కశెట్టి

ఆ హీరోకు గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చిన అనుష్కశెట్టి

బాహుబలి తర్వాత అనుష్కశెట్టి పెద్దగా సినిమాల్లో నటించిన దాఖలాలు లేవు. గత ఏడాదిగా కేవలం భాగమతిలోనే ఆమె కనిపించింది. ఆ చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకులను విశేషంగా ఆకర్షించింది. ఆ చిత్రం తర్వాత పెద్దగా కొత్త సినిమాలకు ఒకే చెప్పిన దాఖలాలు లేవు. తాజాగా గోపిచంద్‌తో ఓ సినిమాకు గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చినట్టు సమాచారం. ఆచిత్రానికి నా నువ్వే ఫేమ్ జయేంద్ర దర్శకత్వం వహించనున్నారు.

నందమూరి కల్యాణ్ రామ్, తమన్నాతో నా నువ్వే చిత్రాన్ని దర్శకుడు జయేంద్ర తెరకెక్కించారు. త్వరలోనే ఈ చిత్రం విడుదలకు సిద్ధమవుతున్నది. ఆ చిత్రం తర్వాత కిరణ్ ముప్పవరపు, విజయ్ రూపొందించే చిత్రంలో అనుష్క నటించనున్నారు.

Anushka Shetty pairing with Gopichand for Jayendra film

గోపిచంద్‌తో రూపొందించే చిత్రంలో నటించేందుకు అనుష్క ఒప్పుకొన్నారు. గోపిచంద్ తాజా చిత్రం షూటింగ్ ముగియగానే ఈ ప్రాజెక్ట్ సెట్స్‌పైకి వెళ్తుంది. చాలా రోజుల తర్వాత ఈ జోడి నటించేందుకు సిద్ధమైంది అని చిత్ర యూనిట్‌కు చెందిన వారు వెల్లడించారు.

English summary
Post Bhagamathie, there was no announcement about Anushka Shetty's upcoming films. According to latest reports, Anushka has signed her next film, which will be in Telugu. This untitled film will be helmed by Jayendra who is currently busy with Naa Nuvve starring Kalyan Ram and Tamannaah.
Story first published: Thursday, May 17, 2018, 20:05 [IST]
