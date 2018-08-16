Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
"We lost a great visionary leader #AtalBihariVaajpayee Garu. Loss cannot be expressed in words. Due to his sudden demise we are postponing our #ShailajaReddyAlludu 2nd single release now. It gonna release tomorrow ." Maruthi tweeted.
Story first published: Thursday, August 16, 2018, 18:53 [IST]