తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » వాజ్‌పేయి మరణం: సంతాపంగా ‘శైలజా రెడ్డి’ అల్లుడు సాంగ్ రిలీజ్ వాయిదా!

వాజ్‌పేయి మరణం: సంతాపంగా ‘శైలజా రెడ్డి’ అల్లుడు సాంగ్ రిలీజ్ వాయిదా!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    భారత మాజీ ప్రధాని, బహుభాషా కోవిదుడు అటల్ బిహారీ వాజ్‌పేయి మరణం నేపథ్యంలో సర్వత్రా విషాద ఛాయలు అలుముకున్న నేపథ్యంలో 'శైలజారెడ్డి అల్లుడు' చిత్ర బృందం తమ సాంగ్ రిలీజ్‌ను వాయిదా వేసుకుంది.

    దీనిపై దర్శకుడు మారుతి ట్వీట్ చేస్తూ 'మనం అద్భుతమైన నాయకుడిని కోల్పోయాం. ఈ బాధలో మాటలు రావడం లేదు. వాజ్‌పేయి హఠాన్మరణం నేపథ్యంలో ఈ రోజు విడుదల చేయాల్సిన మా 'శైలజా రెడ్డి అల్లుడు' రెండో పాటను రేపటికి వాయిదా వేస్తున్నాం' అని పేర్కొన్నారు.

    మారుతి దర్శకత్వంలో అక్కినేని నాగచైతన్య హీరోగా తెరకెక్కుతున్న సినిమా 'శైలజారెడ్డి అల్లుడు'. సితార ఎంటర్టైన్‌మెంట్స్ పతాకంపై సూర్యదేవర నాగవంశీ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. ఈ సినిమాలో చైతు సరసన అను ఇమ్మాన్యుయేల్ హీరోయిన్‌గా నటిస్తోంది. చైతుకి అత్తగా.. శైలజారెడ్డి పాత్రలో రమ్యకృష్ణ నటిస్తున్నారు.

    Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away: Shailaja Reddy Alludu 2nd single postponed

    శైలజా రెడ్డి అల్లుడు షూటింగ్ పూర్తి చేసుకుంది. ప్రస్తుతం పోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ పనులు శరవేగంగా జరుగుతున్నాయి. ఈ సినిమాను ఆగస్ట్ 31న విడుదల చేయాలని దర్శక నిర్మాతలు భావిస్తున్నారు. 'శైలజా రెడ్డి అల్లుడు' చిత్రానికి మారుతి దర్శకత్వం వహంచడం కూడా అంచనాలు మరింత పెంచింది. ఫ్యామిలీ, యూత్ మెచ్చే చిత్రాలు తీసే దర్శకుడిగా మారుతికి మంచి పేరుంది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ఈ చిత్రంపై అంచనాలు పెరిగాయి.

    English summary
    "We lost a great visionary leader #AtalBihariVaajpayee Garu. Loss cannot be expressed in words. Due to his sudden demise we are postponing our #ShailajaReddyAlludu 2nd single release now. It gonna release tomorrow ." Maruthi tweeted.
    Story first published: Thursday, August 16, 2018, 18:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 16, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue