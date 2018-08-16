భారత మాజీ ప్రధాని, బహుభాషా కోవిదుడు అటల్ బిహారీ వాజ్‌పేయి మరణం నేపథ్యంలో సర్వత్రా విషాద ఛాయలు అలుముకున్న నేపథ్యంలో 'శైలజారెడ్డి అల్లుడు' చిత్ర బృందం తమ సాంగ్ రిలీజ్‌ను వాయిదా వేసుకుంది.

దీనిపై దర్శకుడు మారుతి ట్వీట్ చేస్తూ 'మనం అద్భుతమైన నాయకుడిని కోల్పోయాం. ఈ బాధలో మాటలు రావడం లేదు. వాజ్‌పేయి హఠాన్మరణం నేపథ్యంలో ఈ రోజు విడుదల చేయాల్సిన మా 'శైలజా రెడ్డి అల్లుడు' రెండో పాటను రేపటికి వాయిదా వేస్తున్నాం' అని పేర్కొన్నారు.

We lost a great visionary leader #AtalBihariVaajpayee Garu. Loss cannot be expressed in words. Due to his sudden demise we are postponing our #ShailajaReddyAlludu 2nd single release now. It gonna release tomorrow . pic.twitter.com/Xm115gpUe2