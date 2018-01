 »   » 'అజ్ఞాతవాసి' ట్విట్టర్ రివ్యూ: 'అత్తారింటికి' కంటే పెద్ద హిట్.. కానీ?

#Agnyaathavaasi With Good intro n superb interval block a good 1st half Followed with an Extraordinary 2nd Half In performance, trivikram mark writing especially office episodes, action episodes worked out really well Bigger than #AttarintikiDaredi A CLEAR BLOCK BUSTER

#Agnyaathavaasi What a second half Climax build up scene one of the best I have seen in TFI. I will give 3.5/5 Very good 2nd half Overall : Hit.

#Agnyaathavaasi First half Sentiments worked out well Terrific interval block Song visuals 👍 Story picked after 30 min Director is a genius he used each and every cast to their full potential. Overall : Good First Half!

English summary

Power star Pawan Kalyan has been in news ever since his Agnyaathavaasi was officially announced. It's no news that the actor-politician enjoys a huge fan following across the globe. With the movie release date round the corner, the PK fan frenzy has hit a fever's pitch. They have put up the movie hoardings and banners across Los Angeles. This is the twitter review for the Telugu Filmibeat audience.