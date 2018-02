English summary

Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna (fondly called as Balayya) underwent a surgery for a torn rotator cuff on February 3. As per reports, Balayya had sustained injuries during the shoot of director Krish's Gautamiputra Satakarni that released in 2017. Balayya experienced tremendous pain last week and had to call off the shoot of the biopic of former Tollywood superstar and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), that he is currently busy with.