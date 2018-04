 »   » మహేష్ బాబు గురించి అది నిజం కాదు, నాకు అలాంటి ఆశ లేదు: నమ్రత

English summary

“It is the biggest success of his career. I can’t tell you what a joy it is, specially, since Mahesh’s last two films were disasters. Mahesh hates to let down his fans. He feels a sense of responsibility towards them. When his last two films didn’t do well he was constantly questioning himself and his choices. Bharat Ane Nenu has answered the question on what his audience wants. I feel as though I’ve just won a marathon race.” Namrata Shirodkar said.