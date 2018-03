English summary

This is me is the Bharat Ane nenu lyrical song released on March 25th. This movie Directed by Siva Koratala, Music composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, Cinematography by Ravi K Chandran, S Thirunavukkarasu, Editing by Sreekar Prasad, Production Design by Suresh Selvarajan, Lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry, Produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment banner.