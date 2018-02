English summary

Superstar Mahesh Babu is shooting for his next project titled Bharat Ane Nenu. The movie is tipped to be an interesting political drama. Koratala Siva who earlier gave a blockbuster to Mahesh in the form of Srimanthudu is teaming up with the actor for the second time. Movie will hit the screens on April 27th across the globe. DVV Entertainments is producing the film.