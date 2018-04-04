 »   » టుబుకు చేదు అనుభవం.. వేధించిన అభిమాని అరెస్ట్

English summary

A Jodhpur court will pronounce its verdict in the 1998 black buck poaching case for which the final arguments were completed in the trial court on March 28, after which Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had reserved the judgment. Bollywood actor Tabu, who has flown to Jodhpur on Wednesday morning for the 19-year-old case linked with the poaching of two blackbucks, reportedly faced eve-teasing while exiting the airport. According to a reports, a fan forcibly made his way into the security guards' circle and misbehaved with the actor. The bouncers, however, immediately pushed him back, steering him clear off Tabu's way.