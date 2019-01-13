తెలుగు
    కేటీఆర్ ట్వీట్‌ ఎఫెక్ట్...‘కేరాఫ్ కంచరపాలెం’ చిత్రానికి అనుమతి

    'కేరాఫ్ కంచపాలెం' సినిమా విషయంలో తెలంగాణ మంత్రి కేటీఆర్ నడిపిన దౌత్యం ఫలించింది. కేటీఆర్ విన్నపాన్ని పరిశీలించిన కేంద్ర మంత్రి రాజ్యవర్ధన్ సింగ్ రాథోడ్ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని జాతీయ అవార్డుల నామినేషన్లకు అనుమతించారు.

    'కేరాఫ్ కంచపాలెం' చిత్రాన్ని వెంకటేష్ మహా దర్శకత్వంలో యూఎస్ఏకు చెందిన ఎన్ఆర్ఐ డాక్టర్ పరుచూరి విజయప్రవీణ నిర్మించారు. అయితే నిర్మాతల్లో ఒకరైనా ఇండియాకు చెందిన వారు ఉంటేనే భారత ప్రభుత్వం అందించే జాతీయ అవార్డుకు అర్హత సాధిస్తాయి. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో 'కేరాఫ్ కంచపాలెం' చిత్రం నామినేషన్ తిరస్కరణకు గురైంది.

    భారతదేశంలో.. భారతీయులచే రూపొందించబడి, భారతీయులు నటించిన, భారతీయులచే ప్రశంసలు అందుకున్న చిత్రాన్ని కేవలం ఒక కారణంతో జాతీయ అవార్డుకు అర్హత లేదు అంటున్నారు. అలాంటపుడు 'మేక్ ఇన్ ఇండియా' ఎందుకు? అంటూ పరుచూరి విజయప్రవీణ ప్రశ్నించడంతో కేటీఆర్ స్పందించి కేంద్రంతో చర్చలు జరిపారు.

    Care of Kancharapalem allowed to apply to national filmawards

    కేటీఆర్ దౌత్యంతో తమ సినిమాను జాతీయ అవార్డుల నామినేషన్లకు అనుమతించడంపై సంతోషం వ్యక్తం చేస్తూ విజయ ప్రవీణ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ఈ విషయం పార్లమెంటులో చర్చకు రావాల్సిన అవసరం ఉందని, వస్తుందని నమ్ముతున్నట్లు ఆమె తెలిపారు.

    c/o కంచరపాలెం

    English summary
    "Care of Kancharapalem with RanaDaggubati, SureshProdns has been allowed to apply to national filmawards. Thank you RaTHORe Sir and KTR Sir for your expedient response. I hope we will continue to have discussions about permanently amending this rule." Producer Vijaya Praveena tweeted.
    Story first published: Sunday, January 13, 2019, 15:32 [IST]
