 »   » నాలుగేళ్ల క్రితం ఇదే అడిగాను: ‘చి ల సౌ’ టీజర్‌‌ రిలీజ్ చేసిన రానా, ఫన్నీ కామెంట్!

English summary

ChiLaSow Teaser-Sushanth Groom Version released. The upcoming rom-com entertainer starring Sushanth and Ruhani Sharma as lead pair, marks the debut of actor Rahul Ravindran as director. Sushanth plays a reluctant groom who is pestered by family members to get married. It is touted to be inspired by real-life incident. The film also features Vennela Kishore, Rohini, Anu Hasan among others. Here's the teaser of ChiLaSow.