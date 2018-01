English summary

Chiranjeevi has given his nod to attend the pre-release function of Chalo featuring Naga Shaurya, Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.Apparently, Naga Shaurya and his mother have met Chiru at his residence. Chiru has seen the film's trailer and liked it. Impressed with Shaurya, Chiru has agreed to attend the pre-release event which will be held on Jan 25 in Hyderabad.