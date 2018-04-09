 »   » ఘరానా మొగుడిగా చిరంజీవికి 26 ఏళ్లు.. రికార్డులు లెఫ్ట్ టర్నింగ్..

English summary

April 09, 1992. Megastar Chiranjeevi delivered one of his greatest hits, ‘Gharana Mogudu’ which redefined the very meaning of commercial success. It was the first Telugu film to gross over 100 million rupees at the box office. The film also made Chiranjeevi the highest paid actor in India. The 1992 Telugu-language action film directed by K Raghavendra Rao is a remake of the Rajkumar's superhit 1986 Kannada film, Anuraga Aralithu.