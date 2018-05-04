 »   » ప్రకాశ్ రాజ్‌, మధుర శ్రీధర్ మధ్య ముదిరిన కోల్డ్ వార్.. సోషల్ మీడియాలో రచ్చ రచ్చ

English summary

Cold War between Madhura Sreedhar Reddy and Prakash Raj reaches peak level. Actor Prakash Raj has blocked Madhura Sridhar in Twitter. In this issue Madhura Sreedhar reacts on social media. He tweeted that See his intolerance. I think he is first person on this earth who blocked me on twitter. He can never face me in the logical argument. I can bet on anything! Just Asking days have gone for u dear PrakashRaaj.If you are responsible leader, it’s always #JustAnswer!