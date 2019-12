అలాంటి కామెంట్లు పెట్టారో అంతే సంగతి.. వారికి థ్యాంక్స్ చెప్పిన అనసూయ, చిన్మయి

View this post on Instagram

Finally taken seriously!!! Thank you respective Sir!!! So all of you you-know-who-I-am-addressing .. BEWARE!!! You are not going to get away.. I am personally going to spend time on weekly basis to make sure you are behind the bars.. I am done being kind to you undeserving! And all those lovely girls, women and boys and men who are showering your support and strength on me with your priceless words through DMs.. I am so humbled and Thank you is always less to say.. just be there🙏🏻😌 Posted @withrepost • @chinmayisripaada Now to report every meme maker that says lanja and ninja and she rejected a film because of no liplock. If a few of these men land in jail, they’ll learn a lesson :)