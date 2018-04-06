 »   » దేవీ శ్రీ ప్రసాద్‌కు డైరెక్టర్ నుంచి దిమ్మతిరిగే మెసేజ్

దేవీ శ్రీ ప్రసాద్‌కు డైరెక్టర్ నుంచి దిమ్మతిరిగే మెసేజ్

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu

Related Articles

సుకుమార్ దర్శకత్వంలో, మైత్రీ మూవీస్ నిర్మాణ సారథ్యంలో రూపొందిన రంగస్థలం చిత్రంపై అన్నివర్గాల నుంచి ప్రశంసలు లభిస్తున్నాయి. ప్రధానంగా సినిమాలోని గ్రామీణ వాతావరణం, దానికి తగినట్టు ఉన్న సంగీతం, పాటలు, సాహిత్యానికి బ్రహ్మండమైన స్పందన వస్తున్నది. ఈ చిత్రానికి ప్రముఖ సంగీత దర్శకుడు దేవీ శ్రీ ప్రసాద్‌కు అద్భుతమైన ప్రశంస లభించింది. దర్శకుడు కోడి రామకృష్ణ అందించిన ప్రశంసనను దేవీ ట్విట్టర్‌ ద్వారా పంచుకొన్నారు.

రంగస్థలం సినిమా మ్యూజిక్ గురించి కోడి రామకృష్ణ ప్రశంసిస్తూ.. డియర్ దేవి.. తెలుగు చలన చిత్ర రంగస్థలంలో నీ మ్యూజిక్ మ్యాజిక్‌తో తుఫాన్ లాంటి విజయాన్ని సృష్టించావు. నాకు చాలా గర్వంగా ఉంది అని సందేశాన్ని పంపారు.

కోడి రామకృష్ణ మెసేజ్‌ను ట్విట్టర్‌లో పోస్ట్ చేసి గ్రేట్ డైరెక్టర్ కోడి రామకృష్ణ నుంచి ఇలాంటి ప్రశంసను అందుకోవడం గొప్పగా ఉంది. ఆయన నన్ను సంగీత దర్శకుడిగా పరిచయం చేశారు. అలాంటి మీరు గొప్ప ప్రశంసను అందించడం జీవితంలో మరిచిపోలేను అని దేవీ శ్రీ ప్రసాద్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

దేవిశ్రీ ప్రసాద్
English summary
Rangasthalam starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni getting good buzz from all over the world. Samantha's Rama Laxmi role has earned a tremoundous positive talk. It is a film set in the 80s and unfolds in a village. The film also stars Adhi Pinisetty, Jagpathi Babu and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. This movie got good response for Devi Sri Prasad music. Devi got a good message from his guru Kodi Rama Krishna.
Story first published: Friday, April 6, 2018, 15:16 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 6, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers
 

తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu