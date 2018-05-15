 »   » ఆశ్చర్య పరుస్తున్న ‘మహానటి’ డైరెక్టర్ కామెంట్స్

ఆశ్చర్య పరుస్తున్న ‘మహానటి’ డైరెక్టర్ కామెంట్స్

Posted By:
సినిమా హిట్టయితే కొందరు దర్శకులు వేదికలు ఎక్కి ఏ రేంజిలో డబ్బాలు కొట్టుకుంటారో ప్రత్యేకంగా చెప్పక్కర్లేదు. నటీ నటులు, టెక్నీషియన్స్ నుండి నాకు కావాల్సిన అంశాలు పిండుకున్నాను అంటూ గొప్పలకు పోతారు. టాప్ 5లో ఉన్న దర్శకుల్లో కూడా ఇలా గొప్పలు చెప్పుకునే వారు ఉన్నారు.

'మహానటి ' లాంటి హిట్ పడినా కూడా దర్శకుడు నాగ్ అశ్విన్‌లో ఏ మాత్రం గర్వం కనిపించడం లేదు. పైగా ఈ సినిమా క్రెడిట్ తనది కాదు అంటూ ఎంతో వినయంగా అతడు చెబుతున్న మాటలు విని అంతా ఆశ్చర్చ పోతున్నారు. అందరూ ఇంతలా మెచ్చుకుంటుంటే ఈ సినిమా నేను చేసిందేనా అనిపిస్తుంది.. ఇట్స్ సంథింగ్ బియాండ్ ఐ ఫీల్ అని ఇటీవల సక్సెస్ మీట్లో వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.


వి ఆర్ స్టాండింగ్ ఆన్ షోల్డర్స్ అఫ్ లెజెండ్స్ , నిజాయతి‌గా హానెస్ట్‌గా వి టచ్డ్ ది హిస్టరీ అఫ్ తెలుగు సినిమా. యన్.టి.ఆర్ గారు, ఏ.యన్.ఆర్ గారు, సావిత్రి గారు, కె.వి రెడ్డి గారు, ఎల్.వి ప్రసాద్ గారు వంటి లెజెండ్స్ ఉన్నారు అందుకే అందరూ ఇంత ఇలా రియాక్ట్ అవుతున్నారు, ఇది వారి విజయమే, మేము కేవలం నిమ్మిత్తమాత్రులమే అని నాగ్ అశ్విన్ తెలిపారు.


ఈ సినిమా ఇండస్ట్రీ తరుపున సావిత్రి గారికి ఇచ్చే నివాళి. ఈ సినిమాకు మా అదృష్టం కొద్దీ అన్నీ అలా కలిసొచ్చాయి. సావిత్రిగారి ఆత్మ మమ్మల్ని నడిపించిందేమో అనిపిస్తుంది. మళ్లీ ఇలాంటి, ఈ స్థాయి సినిమా చేస్తానో కూడా తెలియదు. ఈ సినిమాలో భాగం అయినందుకు అదృష్టంగా భావిస్తున్నాను అని నాగ్ అశ్విన్ తెలిపారు.

Director Nag Ashwin refuses to take credit for Mahanati’s success. “We are standing on the shoulders of legends. We have honestly explored the history of Telugu Cinema that shined bright with legends like NTR, ANR, Savitri, LV Prasad and KV Reddy etc. They are the reason why everyone’s showing their love towards Mahanati. This is people’s success not ours. Mahanati is a tribute given to Savitri by the entire film industry,” Nag Ashwin said.
Story first published: Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 10:59 [IST]
