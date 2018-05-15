 »   » ఆశ్చర్య పరుస్తున్న ‘మహానటి’ డైరెక్టర్ కామెంట్స్

English summary

Director Nag Ashwin refuses to take credit for Mahanati’s success. “We are standing on the shoulders of legends. We have honestly explored the history of Telugu Cinema that shined bright with legends like NTR, ANR, Savitri, LV Prasad and KV Reddy etc. They are the reason why everyone’s showing their love towards Mahanati. This is people’s success not ours. Mahanati is a tribute given to Savitri by the entire film industry,” Nag Ashwin said.