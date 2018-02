 »   » భయపడిన శ్రీదేవి, మద్యం సేవించి హోటల్ రూముకు వచ్చిన నటుడు!

English summary

Sridevi entered Bollywood after attaining stardom in South and during the shooting of Himmatwala along with Jeetendra, she had a shocking experience. During that time Sanjay Dutt came to Sridevi's hotel room suddenly and started knocking the door uninterruptedly. Sridevi was forced to open the door and was scared like hell as Sanjay Dutt was inebriated and fell on her bed.