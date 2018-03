 »   » ఇదో సైన్స్ ఫిక్షన్ థ్రిల్లర్: విజయ్ దేవరకొండ "టాక్సీవాలా " ఫస్ట్ లుక్

English summary

Vijay Devarakonda won accolades for his acting in Pelli Choopulu and he proved his commercial stamina with his last outing Arjun Reddy. Right now, he is busy with his upcoming film “Taxiwala”. Tollywood top production houses GA 2 and UV Pictures, which both has good taste in making meaningful films, are producing the film jointly. SKN is foraying into production with the film which marks directorial debut for Rahul Sankrithyan.