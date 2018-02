English summary

After Harvey Weinstein sex scandal broke out, many celebraties like Radhika Apte, Kasthuri, Rakul Preet Singh, Archana, Varalakshmi, Parvathi Menon, many leading and successful actresses in the film industry have openly confessed that there is a casting couch in the South. Tollywood heroine Madhavi Latha open up about casting couch.