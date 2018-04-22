 »   »  పవన్ వాళ్లని వ్యభిచారులు అంటే మహిళా సంఘాలు స్పందించరా?... వర్మ షాకింగ్ ట్వీట్

పవన్ వాళ్లని వ్యభిచారులు అంటే మహిళా సంఘాలు స్పందించరా?... వర్మ షాకింగ్ ట్వీట్

Posted By:
పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ తల్లిని తిట్టించిన వ్యవహారంలో రామ్ గోపాల్ వర్మ పాత్ర ఉండటం, అనంతరం చోటు చేసుకున్న పరిణామాలతో రెండు మూడు రోజులుగా తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో పరిస్థితి ఉద్రిక్తంగా మారిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈవిషయాన్ని సీరియస్ గా తీసుకున్న పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ వర్మతో పాటు ఆయన వెనక ఉన్న మీడియా, రాజకీయ శక్తులను ఏకి పారేస్తూ ఉగ్రరూపం దాల్చారు. ఈ క్రమంలో పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ చేసే కామెంట్లకు రామ్ గోపాల్ వర్మ కూడా కౌంటర్లు ఇస్తూనే ఉన్నారు. తాజాగా ఆయన పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ చేసిన ఓ కామెంటును తప్పు బడుతూ ఓ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ వాళ్లంతా వ్యభిచారిణులు అంటే...

నమ్మలేని షాక్ కాస్టింగ్ కౌచ్ బాధితులని, వాకాడ అప్పారావ్ లాంటి మగాళ్ల దౌర్జన్యాలాలకి గురయిన అమ్మాయిలని, పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ వాళ్లంతా వ్యభిచారిణులు అంటే, మహిళా సంఘాలు ఏ మాత్రం స్పందించకపోవడం? శ్రీరెడ్డి కోపంలో తిట్టు ఎక్కువా? పవన్ కి ఆ అమ్మాయిల పైన ఇంత హేవభావం ఎక్కువా?.... అంటూ వర్మ ప్రశ్నించారు.

అది ఐదేళ్ల క్రితం నాటి వీడియో పవన్...

‘‘పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ పోస్టు చేసిన... టీవీ9 రవి ప్రకాష్ కాళ్లు ఓ వ్యక్తి పట్టుకున్న వీడియోపై వర్మ రియాక్ట్ అవుతూ...... ఎప్పుడో ఐదేళ్ల క్రితం నాటి వీడియో. లక్షల సార్లు ఈ వీడియో ఇప్పటికే సర్క్యులేట్ అయింది. నువ్వు చూడడం మాత్రం తొలిసారేమో. దాని గురించి ఇప్పటికే అతను వివరణ కూడా ఇచ్చాడు'' అని వర్మ వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

రాజు రవితేజ కంటే కూడా నీకు వారు ప్రమాదకారులు

‘‘ఈ వీడియోను నీకు ఇచ్చిన ఇడియట్స్ ను వెంటనే పక్కన పెట్టేయ్. వీళ్లంతా పవనిజం వెనకున్న ఇడియట్ రాజు రవితేజ కంటే కూడా నీకు ప్రమాదకారులు" అంటూ రామ్ గోపాల్ వర్మ సూచించారు.

ఈ పరిణామాలు ఎక్కడి వరకు వెళతాయో...

కొన్ని తెలుగు మీడియా ఛానల్స్, రామ్ గోపాల్ వర్మతో పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ వివాదం ఎక్కడి వరకు వెళుతోందో? చివరకు ఇది ఎలాంటి పరిణామాలకు దారి తీస్తుందో అనే చర్చ తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో సాగుతోంది. ఈ వ్యవహారంలో పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ అభిమానులు ఆయనకు పూర్తి మద్దతుగా ఉంటున్నారు. మునమ్ముందు ఇంకా ఎలాంటి పరిణామాలు చోటు చేసుకుంటాయో చూడాలి.

English summary
"Hey PawanKalyan this is not new expose ...its 5 years old and u must be last to see this OLD video circulated million times ..please kick out the immidiate idiots who advised u to put it out..They are more dangerous to u than that idiot Raju Ravi teja of Pawanism. Not him , but everyone knows this 5 year old incident which he already explained ..only ur people are lying to u saying nobody knows ..keep them away." Pawan Kalyan said.
