 »   »  నా పేరు సూర్య : హాలీవుడ్ డిఓపితో పాటు కాస్టూమ్ డిజైనర్ కూడా

English summary

Hollywood Cinematographer Joseph Labisi Provided Cinematography For A Song In Stylish Star Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya. Another high-profile technician has worked for the song. The famous costume designer Ann Marie Hoang who designed costumes for many Hollywood pop singers like Jennifer Lopez has worked specially for this song. Ann Marie Hoang has also designed costumes for the popular pop singer Nicki Minaj. Producer Lagadapati Sridhar expressed his happiness for working with such high-profile technicians for the song.